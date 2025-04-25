Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after acquiring an additional 927,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hess by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,064,000 after purchasing an additional 384,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,984,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $47,056,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $42,158,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

