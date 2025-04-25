Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $260.00 target price on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.13.

NASDAQ WING opened at $217.59 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

