Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.07. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.