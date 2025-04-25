Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

