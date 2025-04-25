Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.93 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

