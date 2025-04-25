Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. This trade represents a 74.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

