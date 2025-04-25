CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

