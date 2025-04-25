Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,330.28. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $28,179,150. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $296.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.30 and a 200 day moving average of $346.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $233.31 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

