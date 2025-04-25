Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) by 225,955.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $55.48 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

