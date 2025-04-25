Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $250.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

