Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Assurant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $193.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

