MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,262 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $794,000.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

GLIN opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.