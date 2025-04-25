Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

DIVB opened at $46.02 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $727.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

