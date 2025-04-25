Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.61 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

