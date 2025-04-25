Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 317.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,043. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.