Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,584 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 99,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

