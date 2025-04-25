Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,653 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

