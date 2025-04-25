MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,759,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,925,000 after buying an additional 240,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.76 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

