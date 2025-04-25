JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

