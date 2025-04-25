MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

