MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

