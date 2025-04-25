MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $59.26 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

