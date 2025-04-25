Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFPM opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -193.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 718,408 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $8,281,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

