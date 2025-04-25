MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,611 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.23.

Leidos Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.