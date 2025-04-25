MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

