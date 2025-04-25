MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

