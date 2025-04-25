MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $2,026,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $138,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

