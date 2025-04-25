RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

RingCentral Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,089. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $662,254.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,623.18. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $59,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,241 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,792,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 591,398 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 527,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

