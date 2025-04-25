Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 624,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 92,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transition Metals
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.