Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

4/16/2025 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2025 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2025 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$19.70 to C$19.40.

4/4/2025 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

4/3/2025 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2025 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “hold” rating.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 4.7 %

TSE:FM opened at C$19.09 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.81 and a 1 year high of C$23.28. The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,719.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

