Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 13,797,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 3,036,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

