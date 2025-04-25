Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 624,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 92,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transition Metals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.