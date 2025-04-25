Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 624,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 92,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

