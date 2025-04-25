Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.75.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $530.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $435.03 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

