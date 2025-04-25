Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 624,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 92,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

