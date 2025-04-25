Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 27.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on AND shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.50 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.29.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 27.1 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
