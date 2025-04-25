Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 27.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AND shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.50 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.29.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 27.1 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.