Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,200,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average session volume of 182,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

