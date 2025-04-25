Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.60.

PKG stock opened at $189.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.79 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

