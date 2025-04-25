MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Align Technology by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

Align Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

ALGN opened at $184.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $327.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.