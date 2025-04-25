MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,643,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 926,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVY opened at $173.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

