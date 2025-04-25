MML Investors Services LLC Sells 931 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $4,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,204.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,047.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,964.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,341.00 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

