Natixis Invests $174,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 1,344,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.