MML Investors Services LLC Invests $6.03 Million in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NLR stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

