Natixis Purchases Shares of 16,100 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Natixis acquired a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MFA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

MFA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.