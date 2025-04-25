Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 968.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after buying an additional 76,928 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,682.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.