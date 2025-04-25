MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

