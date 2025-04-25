MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 578 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
