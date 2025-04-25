Natixis Makes New $181,000 Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

HLMN stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

