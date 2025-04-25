MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 711,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

