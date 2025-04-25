Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $146.11 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

