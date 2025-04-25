Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Penumbra Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $298.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 877.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average of $253.66. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,498. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,846 shares of company stock valued at $35,779,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

